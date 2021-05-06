Tamil actor and comedian Pandu, known for his excellent comic timing and witty dialogues in films, died from complications arising from COVID-19 on May 6. He was 74 and is survived by his wife and three sons. His wife is in the ICU battling the infection now.
According to reports, Pandu was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for the virus.
Earlier this week, South Indian director KV Anand died of COVID-19 too.
Producer and distributor G Dhananjayan took to Twitter to share the grim news.
“Better to switch off from all social media for sometime. Very shocking to read this morning news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings & actors. Going to be on home quarantine for some days. Be safe at home friends. Take care. Very challenging days ahead,” he tweeted.
Pandu, who made his acting debut in 1970 with ‘Maanavan’, has acted in dozens of blockbusters including ‘Kadhal Kottai’, ‘Panakkaran’, ‘Pokkiri’, and ‘Vali’. He was last seen in ‘Indha Nilai Maarum’.
Apart from films, he had a keen interest in designing logos. The actor designed the iconic flag of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK) and Tamil Nadu tourism logo.