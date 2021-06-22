Traditionally if it’s your birthday, then you are flooded with gifts your loved one. But South Indian superstar Vijay does his own thing or so you feel when he saw an opportunity to unveil his look from his forthcoming film ‘Beast’ on his 47th birthday eve.
In his career’s 65th film, Vijay -- who is fondly called Thalapathy Vijay -- seems to have channeled his inner warrior in the poster of his upcoming film ‘Beast’. He’s holding a gun and spraying bullets with abandon.
The action-thriller will see director Nelson Dilipkumar join hands with Vijay for the first time.
According to reports, Vijay plays an undercover agent in this Tamil film.
Actor Mohanlal also shared the poster and wished Vijay on his birthday which fell on June 22. Others actors including Dulquer Salman and Rakul Preet Singh also wished Vijay from their social media handles.
Vijay is one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars and enjoys immense box-office clout and goodwill among his peers. He famously went to vote by riding a cycle to the election booth recently and unleashed a fan frenzy.