Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is to appear on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. Samantha's disclosure on the show about the reasons for her divorce from ex-husband Naga Chaitanya has sparked conjecture.
'Pushpa' star has now spoken up on the show for the first time about her divorce from 'Ye Maya Chesave' star Naga Chaitanya, according to social media rumours.
The actress, who was obligated to respond to one of the questions on 'Koffee With Karan', did so in the most humble manner, according to sources. It's unclear whether or not this part will make it into the final cut.
This topic has grabbed everyone's interest for the time being. 'Koffee with Karan' will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in July. South Indian actress and Chaitanya called quits on their marriage last year.
Though the 'Oh Baby' actress revealed how she felt when she realised she had to divorce Naga Chaitanya, she has kept the reason for the divorce a secret since then. The cause of their split has remained a mystery to their admirers, with neither party saying anything.
On the career front, Prabhu is basking in the success of her latest Tamil release, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which also featured the newly married Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She’s also set to appear in the Telugu mythological drama ‘Shaakunthalam’ and a Hollywood movie titled ‘Arrangements of Love’, being helmed by ‘Downton Abbey’ director Philip John. Prabhu also has a Telugu project titled ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda.