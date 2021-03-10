Malayalam actor Mohanlal has taken one for the team by stepping up to get his COVID-19 jab and creating awareness for others in India to follow suit.
The actor got his vaccination in Kochi, Kerala and took to social media to share the news with his fans. Posting a picture of him getting vaccinated on Instagram, Mohanlal wrote: “Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital.”
Taking the opportunity to thank Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mohanlal further wrote: “I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India , the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive.” He completed his message by tagging Modi in his post.
The actor also shared two images with the post.
Mohanlal is one of several Indian celebrities who have stepped up to get vaccinated, with actors Kamal Haasan and Anupam Kher also getting the jab. Meanwhile, in Dubai, yesteryear Indian actress Shilpa Shirodkar also got herself vaccinated here.
Mohanlal has been on a high with the success of his latest film, ‘Drishyam 2’, which released on Amazon Prime. The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, is being remade in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.