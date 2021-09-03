South Indian actor Siddharth has become a victim of a death hoax and harassment, following the real death of Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla.
The ‘Aruvam’ actor took to Twitter to express his frustration, sharing a screenshot of a post that read “R.I.P Siddharth” and featured his picture.
“Targetted hate and harassment. What have we been reduced to?” Siddharth wrote.
In an earlier tweet, he highlighted a now-deleted comment that suggested he should have died instead of Shukla, who passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack.
Siddharth wrote: “Nothing should surprise us these days I guess. I’m speechless.”
However, Siddharth did take the time to offer his condolences for the ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’ star.
“Profound condolences to the family, friends and fans of young #SiddharthShukla. Gone too soon,” Siddharth tweeted.