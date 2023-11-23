India’s Enforcement Directorate summoned actor Prakash Raj for questioning in connection with a money laundering case on Thursday, Indian media quoted official sources as saying.
The case pertains to an alleged Rs 100-crore ponzi and fraud scheme by a Tiruchirapalli-based jewellery group. According to reports, raids against Pranav Jewellers, a firm based in Tiruchirapalli, led to the ED unearthing “unexplained” cash of Rs 23.70 lakh and gold jewellery.
Raj (58), who has been a brand ambassador of this company, has been asked to depose before the federal agency in Chennai next week.
According to a police complaint, the firm collected Rs 100 crore from the public under the guise of a gold investment scheme with the promise of high returns, the federal agency said in a statement.