Tamil actor Suriya was injured on the sets of film ‘Kanguva’ when a rope camera lost control during the shooting and fell on him, missing his head but injuring his shoulder, according to media reports.
It is not yet known how serious Suriya's injury is, but shooting was put on hold following the accident, reports said.
Meanwhile, fans have been inundating the actor with wishes for his speedy recovery.
The versatile actor had teamed up wtih director Siruthai Siva for the periodic drama. The final leg of shooting is taking place in Chennai, where the makers have erected a grand set. The makers plan to release the high-budget periodic action drama in 38 languages across the globe.
Suriya's latest picture from the 'Kanguva' set went viral recently, and the handsome actor was spotted with a fan in the viral picture. Suriya has reportedly reduced some kilos for his look in 'Kanguva' and will be appearing in multiple looks in the periodic drama, according to The Times of India.