Indian National Award-winning choreographer Sivasankar Master is currently fighting COVID-19 and remains hospitalised, with reports stating that 75 per cent of his lungs are infected.
Upon learning about his condition, Telugu actor Chiranjeevi reportedly extended financial help to Sivasankar’s younger son Ajay and handed him a cheque for Rs300,000 for the treatment.
Chiranjeevi, who has worked with Sivasankar on multiple occasions for some hit songs, also assured the choreographer’s son that he has the actor’s support as the dance maestro fights for his life.
The ace choreographer’s current condition is critical and he is undergoing treatment at in Hyderabad.
Earlier, his son Ajay had sought help on social media platforms, as the treatment costs at least Rs100,000 lakh per day. Actors like Dhanush and Sonu Sood also came forward to extend financial help to the senior choreographer.