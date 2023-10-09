Yatra 2
Yatra 2 Image Credit: Instagram/mammoottykampany
Malayalam superstar Mammootty took to his social media handles to share the poster of 'Yatra 2' and announced that the film would release on 8 February 2024. The first-look poster features the mega star and Jiiva.

Director Mahi V Raghav is back with a sequel, four years after 'Yatra' was released in 2019, which received positive responses from critics and audiences.

While 'Yatra' was about the late chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, the second part is the biopic of his son, Y S Jagan's political journey.

The music for the new film is scored by Santhosh Narayanan while the cinematography is by R Madhie.

The film is produced by Shiva Meka under the banner of V Celluloid and Three Autumn Leaves.