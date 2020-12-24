Dwivedi is one of the 20 accused who have been arrested in the case

Ragini Dwivedi Image Credit: Instagram

Kannada film actress, Ragini Dwivedi, who is lodged in the Bengaluru Central prison after her arrest in what came to be known as 'Sandalwood Drug case', was taken to a hospital after she complained of severe stomach pain.

She was arrested on September 4, after her house was raided by police in her alleged connection to a gang that organised high-profile parties in which drugs were allegedly consumed.

According to the jail authorities, Dwivedi was taken to hospital on the advice of jail hospital doctors. "Ragini complained about severe stomach pain... as a result of this, she had to be shifted as the jail hospital has limited resources," an officer told reporters.

She was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in an ambulance by woman constables.

Dwivedi is one of the 20 accused who have been arrested in the case. Her bail plea had been rejected by various courts multiple times and she has now moved the Supreme Court.

Although, arrested less than a week after Dwivedi, another actress named Sanjjanaa Galrani secured bail from the high court on health grounds.

The Bengaluru police began a crackdown on the use of drugs in August after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested a peddler in Bengaluru and revealed that he was a supplier to rave parties organised by influential persons in the state capital.