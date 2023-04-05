Upasana Kamineni Konidela and her husband, the ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, celebrated their baby shower in Dubai over the weekend. The intimate gathering was attended by close friends and family who flew in from around the world to celebrate the couple.
The joyous moment was hosted by Upasana’s sisters, Anushpala Kamineni and Sindoori Reddy, who are her support system. Kamineni Konidela’s grandmother stole hearts with her elegance.
Kamineni Konidela shared special memories of the celebrations with her bestie, Ram Charan, on Instagram.
Kamineni Konidela, who’s the grand-daughter of Dr Pratap Reddy — the co-founder of the Indian hospital chain Apollo Hospitals — serves as vice chairperson of corporate social responsibility at the hospital chain.
She was by her husband Ram Charan’s side wherever the ‘RRR’ star went to the US to promote the movie — a historical drama based on the lives of two real-life Indian freedom fighters — in the run up to the Oscars.
The SS Rajamouli-directed movie created history by becoming the first Indian movie to win an Oscar for the Best Original Song in March this year.
The song, ‘Naatu Naatu’, also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. It was also the first song from an Asian film to win the former.
Ram Charan features in a cameo in a song for the upcoming Salman Khan movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jhan’.