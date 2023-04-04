Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ released their new song ‘Yentamma’.
Salman Khan can be seen dancing along with Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati and ‘RRR’ star Ram Charan in bright yellow shirts paired with a dhoti.
The three actors recreate a hook step from the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’.
Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev, the song is written by Shabbir Ahmed.
Fans responded with red hearts and fire emoticons on social media.
“Too much excited,” a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, “Chartbuster Song Loading.”
“Mega blockbuster,” a fan wrote.
Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
Earlier, Khan shared the teaser of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He introduced his character with a powerful dialogue. As Pooja Hegde asks him, “Waise aapka naam kya hai (what is your name)?” Salman replies, “Mera koi naam nahi hai, lekin main ‘Bhaijaan’ naam se jana jata hun (I don’t have any name, but people know me as ‘Bhaijaan’).” as shots of him fighting goons play in the background.
The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.
Khan also has ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in his kitty. The movie will have Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo, and is expected to release later this year.