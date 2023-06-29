Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for the upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun.
She shared a sneak peek from the film sets on her Instagram. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel.
She shared a picture and captioned it: “#nightshoot”
Mandanna has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film ‘Animal’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who previously made the Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy', which found remakes in Tamil as 'Aditya Varma' and in Hindi as 'Kabir Singh'.
Mandanna will also be seen in the movies ‘Rainbow’ and ‘VNR Trio’.