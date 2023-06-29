David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan are the new it couple of the DC Universe, as they’ve been cast as Clark Kent and Lois Lane in 2025’s ‘Superman: Legacy’.

DC Studios co-head James Gunn, who is looking to create a new cinematic vision for the company in the mould of the first decade of Marvel Studios, will write and direct the film.

Certain comic book particulars are still being kept under wraps. Will this latest iteration of Lois and Clark be meeting each other for the first time? Will they be rivals in the newsroom? Friends? Lovers? Spouses? Variety reports that it will be a “workplace origin story,” but other details, such as the time period, are unclear. So, perhaps they meet while stuck in a meeting about gaining more subscribers and tweeting out their stories. Safe to say that Lois probably wouldn’t know that Clark has a big “S” on his chest underneath his shirt and tie. There’s no suspense quite like the magic of: When will Lois find out? Comic book history teaches us that Lois eventually marries Clark after also finding out who he is when his glasses come off. Will Gunn follow a similar path with his first (and not last) dynamic duo?

Corenswet is known for roles in ‘The Politician’ and ‘Pearl’. He stands at a towering 6-foot-4 and looks to give DC Studios a Superman in the mould of the lean and fit Christopher Reeve, as opposed to that of Henry Cavill, who was most recently DC’s Man of Steel on-screen. Even still, Corenswet has probably been handed a protein shake and been doing triceps pull-downs while you’ve been reading this.

Corenswet told ‘Entertainment Weekly’ in 2019 that, yes, he has been told that he bears a striking resemblance to Cavill, and he said his ambition is “definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic”.

Brosnahan comes from an award-winning run on ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and also appeared on Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’.

The Hollywood Reporter recently reported that ‘Superman: Legacy’ will feature the debut of the Authority, a superhero team created in the late ‘90s by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, probably giving Superman not just one foe, but an entire pack of them, plus Lex Luthor. The role of one of DC’s most prominent villains has yet to be cast.