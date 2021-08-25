Actor Prakash Raj celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Pony Verma by renewing his vows with her in front of their young son.
According to reports, their son Vedhant wanted to witness them get married and they gave in to his demand.
During the renewal of vows, Raj’s children from his first marriage, Pooja and Meghana, were also present.
“We got married again tonight because our son #Vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss,” Raj tweeted. The actor is seen getting down on one knee and exchanging rings with his wife in that intimate ceremony.
Raj is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. He has also acted in films including ‘Singham’, ‘Wanted’ and ‘Pokkiri’.