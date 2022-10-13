After posts flooded social media following the recent announcement by Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan about the birth of their twins, the filmmaker and new dad reacted to the controvery with a cryptic Instagram story on October 12. The couple came under the spotlight when the Tamil Nadu Health Minister remarked that an inquiry would be conducted to ensure that the star couple followed surrogacy laws in the country as reported by Indian media.
He wrote, "Pay attention to people that care. Who are always there. Who wants better for you. They're your people." He further wrote, "True that, again n again." Shivan further shared a post, "Everything comes to you in the right moment. Be patient. Be grateful ."
On Wednesday, the filmmaker shared a quote by late Mother Teresa, “If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.”
Celebs congratulate couple
Meanwhile, the couple received a lot of support from industry colleagues including Tamil actor Karthi who congratulated them on turning new parents.
“Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four,” Karthi wrote.
Nayanthara and Shivan became parents to Uyir and Ulagam on October 9, and announced the happy news on their social media pages.
The filmmaker wrote on Instagram: “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for.”
Uyir means ‘life’ and Ulagam means ‘world’ in Tamil. Many speculated that the children were born through surrogacy. However, the recently married couple did not reveal any details.
Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar, of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ fame, has also shared her support for Nayanthara and Shivan amid controversy over the surrogacy rumours.
“What is more beautiful than the Birth of 2 innocent children born to loving parents who can provide and give them the life all children deserve to have. Spoiling the most beautiful moments of someone’s life must be punishable under the law first (sic),” she wrote.
Nayanthara and Shivan got married in Chennai on June 9 after dating for years. They shared pictures of the intimate wedding, which was only attended by close friends and some celebrity guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya and Rajinikanth.