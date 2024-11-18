South Indian star Nayanthara has publicly criticised actor-filmmaker Dhanush for refusing permission to use elements from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

In an open letter, Nayanthara revealed that Dhanush demanded a substantial fee to use a mere three-second clip from the film in the documentary. She further alleged that this demand stemmed from personal animosity towards her and her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

Her remarks about Dhanush’s public image and his alleged personal grudge have caused a stir in the Tamil film industry. The controversy has also sparked discussions on intellectual property rights and fan wars between their respective supporters. Several actresses who have worked with Dhanush subtly expressed their solidarity with Nayanthara by engaging with her post.

A look at the Nayanthara-Dhanush row

While the letter has taken social media by storm, here’s a closer look at Nayanthara's relationship with Dhanush, who played a pivotal role in introducing her to her husband and Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director, Vignesh Shivan.

The controversy began when Dhanush, who produced the original film, sent a legal notice demanding Rs10 crore (Rs100 million) in damages for what he claimed was the unauthorised use of footage from the movie.

In her letter shared on social media, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of harbouring personal animosity towards her and her husband. She expressed disappointment at his refusal to grant permission for the clip, despite repeated requests over two years.

Take a look at Nayanthara's post:

Her Netflix documentary, "Beyond the Fairytale," offers a candid look into her life, from her acting career to her personal journey with Vignesh Shivan. The documentary, which premiered on November 18, delves into her wedding and her experience with surrogacy.

However, a three-second behind-the-scenes clip from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan has ignited a legal dispute. This clip, which holds sentimental value for Nayanthara and Vignesh as it marked the beginning of their love story, is at the center of the controversy.

The legacy of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Nayanthara's career took a significant turn with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015, directed by Vignesh Shivan. After briefly quitting films in 2011 following personal struggles, she made a strong comeback with Raja Rani in 2013, and later cemented her position with hits like Thani Oruvan and Maya.

In Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, she portrayed a hearing-impaired woman seeking revenge, earning critical acclaim and multiple awards. The film also marked the beginning of her relationship with Vignesh Shivan.

Though the film was a significant milestone for both Nayanthara and Vignesh, it strained their relationship with Dhanush, ending their professional collaboration.

The origins of the fallout

Nayanthara and Dhanush had previously collaborated on Yaaradi Nee Mohini, where they developed a strong friendship.

An old interview with Dhanush, which has resurfaced online, shows him referring to Nayanthara as a "friend" and recalling how she graciously agreed to appear in a song for his film Ethir Neechal without charging a fee. Released in 2013 and produced by Dhanush, Ethir Neechal starred Priya Anand and Nandita Swetha.

The film featured the popular track "Local Boys," with Nayanthara making a special appearance in the music video alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Dhanush.

However, their relationship reportedly soured during the filming of Dhanush’s 2015 production Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan, now Nayanthara's husband. Though Dhanush introduced Vignesh to Nayanthara, the pair developed a romantic relationship, which reportedly affected the production costs of the film.

As the film’s producer, Dhanush faced challenges due to budget overruns, with reports suggesting his dissatisfaction with the increased costs and delays. Confident in the film's potential and in Vignesh, Nayanthara stepped in to help complete the project.

Despite the film's box office success, rumors indicate it wasn’t as profitable for Dhanush as expected. The underlying tensions between them eventually spilled into the public, with both making pointed remarks about each other, including an incident at an awards ceremony.

In 2016, a year after the film's release, Nayanthara was awarded Best Actress at the Filmfare Awards by actor Khushbu Sundar. During her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude and added, “Thank you to everyone for your support, and thank you, Dhanush, for initiating NRD. I also owe you an apology. Dhanush absolutely hated my performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Sorry, Dhanush, for disappointing you. I’ll try to do better next time.”

Behind the scenes: What really caused the rift?

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala provided insights into the underlying reasons for the public feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush in an interview with ETimes. He explained that during the production of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a film produced by Dhanush and directed by Vignesh Shivan (now Nayanthara's husband), the couple fell in love. However, the film’s budget escalated, and Dhanush reportedly withheld financial support towards the end of production. It was Nayanthara who used her own funds to complete the film.

Later, when Nayanthara sought permission from Dhanush to use footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for her documentary Beyond the Fairytale, he refused to grant the necessary NOC. Despite repeated attempts and industry pressure, Dhanush remained adamant. As a result, Nayanthara included a short three-second clip from her personal phone in the documentary's trailer, which led to legal action from Dhanush.

According to Bala, the fallout between the two is attributed to several factors, including budget overruns, creative differences, and a public incident where Nayanthara made a remark about Dhanush's dissatisfaction with her performance in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

The legal battle

Dhanush's legal team released a statement asserting that, as the producer of the film, the actor has complete knowledge of all production expenses. The team dismissed allegations that Dhanush had not authorised the filming of behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage as unfounded and challenged the opposing party to substantiate their claims with evidence.

They further clarified that the BTS footage belongs to Dhanush as the film’s producer, not the individual who recorded it, highlighting inconsistencies in the opposing party's ownership claims.

The statement concluded with a firm ultimatum: "Advise your client to remove content infringing my client’s copyright over the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, featured in your client’s documentary Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale, within 24 hours. Failure to comply will result in legal action, including a claim for damages amounting to Rs 10 crores (Rs100 million) against your client and Netflix India."

Nayanthara dismissed these claims, calling the legal notice an “all-time low.” She accused Dhanush of hypocrisy, contrasting his public persona with his private actions.

Vignesh Shivan also weighed in, sharing a video of Dhanush promoting positivity, juxtaposed with the current controversy.

He captioned the post, "Vaazhu Vaazha udu #spreadLove #OmNamaShivaya, at least for the sake of some innocent die-hard fans who believe all of this! I sincerely pray to God for people to change and find happiness in others' happiness."

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale released on Netflix on November 18, coinciding with the actress's birthday.

This seemed to be a subtle dig at Dhanush, urging him to practice what he preaches. Vignesh emphasized the need for empathy and understanding, especially towards fans who admire them.

What lies ahead

As the controversy escalates, Dhanush has yet to respond publicly. Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, remains a celebration of her journey, even as legal and personal disputes cloud its release on Netflix on November 18, coinciding with the actress's birthday.

The documentary offers a candid look into her life, featuring interviews with her husband Vignesh Shivan, as well as close friends and colleagues like Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

The documentary delves into Nayanthara's journey to stardom, her personal struggles, and her experiences as a mother, wife, and actress. She openly discusses challenging moments in her career, including public criticism and personal challenges that garnered media attention.

Nayanthara candidly discusses the challenges she faced in her career, including public criticism and personal issues that garnered media attention. The documentary also includes a revealing anecdote from actress Radhika Sarathkumar, who shared Dhanush's reaction to the budding romance between Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan during the production of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.'

'She declares war': Nayanthara reveals striking new poster

While her documentary is captivating audiences on Netflix, Nayanthara has also unveiled the first look poster of her upcoming film, "Rakkayie." Directed by Senthil Nallasamy, the film promises a powerful performance from the actress.

The poster, shared on Nayanthara's Instagram, presents her in a striking and fierce look, draped in a dark red saree. The tagline, "She Declares War," teases the film's intense and action-packed narrative. Adding to the excitement, the film's title teaser, unveiled on Monday morning, has further fueled anticipation.