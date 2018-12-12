Actor Mohanlal’s much-awaited film ‘Odiyan’, set for release on Friday in the UAE, has set a record by becoming the first Malayalam film to be in the Rs100 crore (Rs1 billion, Dh50.8 million) club ahead of its theatrical release, according to its director.
Advertisement filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon, who is making his feature film debut with ‘Odiyan’, wrote about it on his Facebook page.
“Our ‘Odiyan’ becomes the first Malayalam movie to enter the Rs100 crore club pre-release, with rights and pre-booking worldwide. Thank you for all your prayers, support, encouragement and goodwill. Three more days to go,” he wrote.
The Odiyan community were said to have inhabited the Malabar region of Kerala.
In the film, Mohanlal appears in three different avatars and the story revolves around the use of black magic, which was the custom in those years.
The film also stars Prakash Raj, Innocent and Manju Warrier among others.
‘Odiyan’ releases in the UAE on December 14.