Malayalam stars Mohanalal, Manju Warrier and Siddique will be in the UAE on December 8 to promote their fantasy adventure ‘Odiyan’ at the Dubai Festival City.
The stars are expected to arrive at 6.30pm and unveil a song from this much-anticipated film, said a spokesperson from World Wide Films who are distributing the film in the UAE.
This is not a ticketed event and fans can witness the stars in action from a distance.
According to reports, Mohanlal will be sporting different look in this fantasy thriller between the ages of 30 and 65. Indian National Award winning writer K Hari Krishnan has written the script and director VA Shrikumar Menon will make his debut with ‘Odiyan’. As per Malayalam folklore, Odiyan refers to men who have shape-shifting abilities to take an animal form.
The film is out in UAE cinemas on December 14.