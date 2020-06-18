Malayalam director and scriptwriter Sachi died of cardiac arrest in a hospital in Thrissur. He was 48. He has directed Prithviraj starter Ayyappannum Koshiyum and Anarkali.
He was brain dead last week after a complication arising from a spinal surgery.
Sachi, a practicing lawyer in the Kerala High Court, turned to the film industry first by jointly writing scripts before going solo. His second film as a director, 'Ayyapanum Koshyum', turned out to be the biggest grosser this year, till the lockdown kicked in.
His brief film career began in 2007, when he scripted the film, 'Chocolate', along with Sethu with whom he wrote four more scripts.
He wrote his first solo script for the Mohanlal starrer, 'Run Baby Run', in 2012 and went on to write another six scripts, which included 'Anarkali', his first film a as director, in 2015.
On Wednesday, his close aides, including leading film personalities like actor Prithviraj and Biju Menon, and directors Renjith and B. Unnikrishnan, joined hands to see how the best medical care could be given to him and even expressed their desire to hire an air ambulance to shift him to another hospital.