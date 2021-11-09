Veteran Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha, 74, was admitted to a hospital in Kochi due to multiple health concerns on November 8.
However, her son and actor Sidharth Bharathan posted a health update on his Facebook account that his mother is now doing ‘fine and recuperating well’. According to several reports, the prolific actress — who is an ace at doing comic and dramatic roles — needs to undergo a liver transplant.
Industry sources claim that the actress is diabetic and was being treated for a liver condition.
Lalitha is one of Malayalam cinema’s most beloved character actresses and has worked in over 550 films. She has also two National Film Awards and several Kerala State film awards.
The wife of late acclaimed director Bharatan began her career in 1978 and has acted with all the major actors in Malayalam cinema. Her witty turn in the films such as ‘Manichithrathazhu’ and ‘Akare Akare Akare’ showcase her splendid acting skills.