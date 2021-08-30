South Indian actor Tovino Thomas is the latest Malayalam actor to receive the UAE golden visa. Last week, actors including Mohanlal and Mammooty were bestowed the UAE golden visa.
“I am so happy to receive this honour. Dubai is like my second home to me and I have so many friends and relatives here. It’s such an incredible privilege to be given this visa,” said Tovino Thomas in an interview with Gulf News.
The actor has been to the UAE several times to promote his films including ‘And The Oscar Goes To’ and has a loyal fan base among South Indian movie fans in this region.
Thomas is one of Malayalam cinema’s most promising young actors of our generation. His films such as the stirring romance ‘Mayanadhi’ and ‘Kala’ have been widely appreciated. As an actor, he's known for his on-screen charm and affable personality.
Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt have also received the UAE golden visa, a nod to their contribution to the world of arts, culture, and cinema.