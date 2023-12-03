Actor Mahesh Babu posted pictures of him at the gym and guess who’s keeping an eye on his reps? His dog!
“No rest days!! When you have the cutest trainer counting your reps,” Babu captioned the post.
The post garnered loads of likes and comments.
“Cutest,” a social media user commented.
Mahesh Babu’s wife and actor Namrata dropped a string of smiling face with heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu recently joined the cast of the film ‘Animal’ at a promotional event in Hyderabad.
During the event, Mahesh showered praise on lead actor Ranbir Kapoor and called him the “best actor in India.” At the event, Babu said, “I have told him this before also when I met him but I don’t think he took me seriously. So today, on this stage, I’m saying that I’m a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India.”
In the coming months, Mahesh Babu will be seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The duo has given hits like Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010), two of many blockbusters in the actor’s filmography.