Thiruvananthapuram: Popular Malayalam actress and musician R. Subbalakshmi passed away on Thursday at the age of 87.
Subbalakshmi, a veteran actress and mother of noted actor and dancer Thara Kalyan, had been battling age-related illnesses and breathed her last in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
"I have lost my beloved grandmother, Subbu. She was my strength and love for 30 years. Thank you for your prayers," wrote Sowbhagya Venkitesh on her Instagram page, announcing the passing of her grandmother.
She was a beloved figure in the Malayalam film industry, having appeared in numerous films over the past two decades. Her notable works include 'CID Moosa', 'Sound Thoma', 'Nandanam' and 'Rani Padmini'. Beyond Malayalam cinema, she also made her mark in the Kannada and Telugu film industries, showcasing her versatility and talent across various languages. Her passing marks a significant loss to the South Indian film industry and her loyal fans.