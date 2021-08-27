Popular multifaceted personality MV Noushad died at a private hospital at Thiruvalla on Friday morning, said family sources.
Noushad was 55 years old and went through a few surgeries in the past 18 months. He passed away due to internal infections while at a hospital in Thiruvalla.
He was a celebrity chef who made a hugely popular biryani through his hotel, and later went on to become one of the most sought-after caterer, serving steaming hot biryanis at weddings.
Later Noushad stepped into the world of films and his first production was the debut of director Blessy, ‘Kazhcha’, starring superstar Mammootty, which turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam cinema in 2004.
Later he produced five more hugely popular films.
He also had cooking shows on television channels and was known for his soft-spoken nature and friendly demeanour.
Condolences have started to pour in from a cross section of people from various fields.
His wife died early this month after suffering a cardiac arrest and he bid her goodbye from the hospital bed.