Indian filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and his actress-wife Nayanthara shared adorable pictures of their twin sons Ulag and Uyir.
The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and posted a photograph of the twins.
In the first image, Shivan is seen holding the babies in each of his hands while standing between their cribs in their nursery.
For the caption, they chose the song 'Rathamarey' from Rajinikanth’s latest release ‘Jailer’, which was penned by Shivan. Sung by Vishal Mishra, the track talks about the bond between a father and his beloved son.
Vignesh and Nayanthara captioned it: “Rathamarey… Yen Rathamarey … #Uyir #Ulag.”
The couple got married in Chennai last year and welcomed their babies via surrogacy earlier this year. The wedding was attended by actors Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya and Rajinikanth.