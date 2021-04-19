South Indian actress Raiza Wilson claims that she was the victim of an unwanted medical procedure and blasted her dermatologist for doing a shoddy facial treatment.
In an Instagram story post, Wilson claims that her doctor recommended a needless facial procedure and it resulted in a swelling underneath her right eye. She posted an image of her swollen eye recently in her Instagram stories, which has disappeared from her social media feed, but continues to do the rounds among her fan clubs.
Along with the image, she wrote: “Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result. She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she’s out of town.”
As soon as she opened up about her experience, the actress claims that many others stepped forward to chronicle their unpleasant experiences with the same dermatologist.
“My inbox is flooded with messages from people who have faced similar issues with this doctor, tragic,” wrote Wilson, along with sharing a screen shot of a few incriminatory messages against the same doctor.
Wilson shot to fame after her appearance in the first season of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ hosted by Kamal Haasan and her future projects include ‘Alice’, ‘Kadhalikka Yarumillai’ and ‘Hashtag Love’.
She has also featured in films including ‘Velaiyilla Pattathari 2’ featuring Dhanush and Kajol.