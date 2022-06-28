Well-known Tamil actor ‘Poo’ Ramu, who has acted in several critically acclaimed films including ‘Pariyaerum Perumal’, ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Karnan’ and ‘Nedunalvaadai’, died at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Monday evening.

Hw was admitted to the hospital on June 24 after he suffered a heart attack and was undergoing treatment at the medical facility.

The actor’s body has been kept at his residence in Periyar Nagar in Urapakkam for the public to pay homage. The last rites of the character artiste is to take place later today.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was among scores of people who expressed their condolences on learning of the actor’s demise.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin said: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the demise of actor ‘Poo’ Ramu, who had won a place for himself in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu with his acting in films.”

Ramu who made his mark in Tamil cinema through ‘Poo’, earmarked a special place for himself in the hearts of the people through his performances in films like ‘Nedunalvadai’ and ‘Pariyaerum Perumal’.

“I express my deepest condolences and offer my consolation to all those near and dear to the actor, including his family members and friends in the film industry,” Stalin added,

Several actors and technicians from the film industry including actor Kaali Venkat and director Lenin Bharathi have expressed their condolences on learning of the demise of the actor.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty also penned a message in rememberance, writing: “Saddened to hear the demise of one of the finest artists in Tamil cinema #PooRamu . Heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones & Thank you for being a part of #NanpakalNerathuMayakkam.”

Director Kumaran added: “#PooRamu had a soul and added life to every role that he took upon. Heartfelt condolences & thank you for being a part of #Parai ! RIP sir.”