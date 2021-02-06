The sequel to the Malayalam film will stream on Amazon Prime on February 19

Drishyam 2 Image Credit: Instagram.com/mohanlal

Malayalam actor Mohanlal returns with ‘Drishyam 2’, with the trailer of the film narrating a new premise for the nail-biting adventures of Georgekutty and his family.

The film, which is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, will stream on Amazon Prime from February 19, picks up from where the first film left off in the cover-up of a murder.

The sequel to the Malayalam film shows Georgekutty (Mohanlal) in the best phase of his life, who has advanced from a cable operator into a theatre owner who is now looking to produce a film. Life seems to be on track after the events of the previous film, when a new police officer is transferred into town and decides to reopen the murder case.

“Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn’t expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner the cult-status,” said Mohanlal in a statement, about the first film that was released in 2013.

“With ‘Drishyam 2’, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. ‘Drishyam 2’ isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost,” he added.

The actor continued: “Over the last few years, viewers have written in to us with so many theories. I am happy to say that we will now finally dispel all theories and answer all questions with the sequel.”