Tamil star Dhanush has announced his next action thriller is titled ‘Captain Miller’ in which he will play a dacoit.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Raanjhana’ actor shared a motion poster of his new film and captioned it, “This is going to be very very exciting. Super thrilled about Captain Miller”.
In the motion poster, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actor can be seen with his bikers gang dressed like dacoits with his face covered with a mask and a rifle on his shoulder.
Directed by Arun Matheswaran, ‘Captain Miller’ is a big-budget Tamil action entertainer and marks the first collaboration of the National award-winning actor and the ‘Rocky’ director.
Based on the backdrop of the 1930s and 1940s, the ‘Kolaveri Di’ singer will essay the role of Captain Miller in the film. The remaining star cast of the film is still to be announced and is slated to release in the summer of 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Madhan Karky who worked for films like the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, ‘RRR’ and ‘Pushpa’ is penning dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie.
Dhanush, meanwhile, will soon be making his Hollywood debut in ‘The Gray Man’ with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The film is slated to release on July 15 on Netflix but will also release in UAE cinemas on July 7.