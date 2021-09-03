She is the third Tollywood personality being questioned by the ED

Rakul Preet Singh Image Credit: IANS

Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a four-year-old drug case.

She reached the ED office in Hyderabad at around 9.10am, an hour before the scheduled time.

The ED summoned Singh for questioning on September 6 but she had sought more time citing her busy shooting schedule. However, the agency declined to postpone the questioning and asked her to appear three days before the scheduled time.

She is the third Tollywood personality being questioned by the ED. Director Puri Jagannadh was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Tuesday while actor Charmme Kaur was quizzed for about eight hours on Thursday.

Financial transactions

The ED officials are questioning the film personalities about the financial transactions, if any, with those involved in the drugs case.

Both Jagannadh and Kaur were reportedly questioned about the suspected links with Calvin Mascarenhas, a key accused in the case.

The ED last week issued notices to 10 persons connected to Tollywood and two others including a private club manager as part of a money laundering probe linked to the drugs racket.

Actors Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Charmme Kaur, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan and director Puri Jagannath have been asked to appear before ED between August 31 and September 22.

Tanish, Nandu, actor Ravi Teja’s driver Srinivas are also among those summoned in connection with the drugs racket which was busted with the arrest of drug peddlers in 2017.

Singh and Daggubati were not among Tollywood personalities questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana’s prohibition and excise department, which probed the case.

The drugs racket was busted on July 2, 2017 when customs officials arrested Calvin Mascarenhas, a musician, and two others and seized drugs worth Rs3 million (Dh150,814) from their possession.

They had reportedly told the investigators that supplied drugs to film celebrities, software engineers, and even students of some corporate schools. Mobile numbers of some Tollywood celebrities were allegedly found in their contact lists.