South Indian actress Pavithra Lokesh has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime unit against stalkers who are destroying her peace of mind.
The actress filed a complaint on Sunday in Mysuru city against online scamsters who have created fake accounts in her name and have been spreading fake news about her.
Lokesh, who is the daughter of late Kannada actor Mysuru Lokesh, is an established name in the Kannada and Telugu film industries.
She is currently being linked with Naresh Babu, who is the stepson of Telugu superstar Krishna, who is also the father of superstar Mahesh Babu. Naresh’s third wife Ramya Raghupathy has alleged that her husband has cheated on her.
Naresh has, meanwhile, has clarified that Lokesh is his ‘companion, guide, philosopher and best friend’. He also said that with her support, he was able to lift himself up from the depths of depression.
Lokesh has also stated in the media that she has not married Naresh and their relationship should not be misunderstood. She further maintained that Naresh and Raghupathy should resolve their personal issues.
Lokesh has said that such stories have caused her tremendous mental trauma. She has urged the police to take action against media houses which are indulging in this.
The actress has also stated that miscreants after creating fake accounts are spreading rumours and false news about her.
She has made a mark in both small and big screens as a character artiste. Her husband Suchendra Prasad and brother Aadi Lokesh are also established actors in Kannada film industry.