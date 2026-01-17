Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu opens up about dark phase and suicidal tendencies

The actress speaks about mental health struggles, bad therapy experiences and healing
South Indian film actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has recently spoken candidly about her long and difficult journey with therapy, saying it took years and several failed attempts before she found the right professional. Known for her honesty, the two-time Kerala State Film Award winner said choosing therapy was one of the most important decisions of her life, but warned that the wrong therapist can do more harm than good.
Speaking to Hauterrfly, Parvathy said she had to deal with several poor therapy experiences before finding someone who truly helped her. She explained that it was especially difficult to find a therapist who did not see her through the lens of her public image.
“Until I got my current therapist, I went through many bad ones. It is hard to find someone who doesn’t treat me as a public figure,” she said. Parvathy also recalled doing sessions with a therapist based in the US, which meant attending therapy late at night. She added that some therapists familiar with Indian culture made things harder by using social pressure and guilt, leaving her emotionally drained.
The actor also opened up about a painful period in her life, revealing that she felt deeply lonely and helpless at one point. Despite trying to stay strong, she said nothing seemed to work.
“I thought I was beyond help,” Parvathy said, recalling early 2021 as a particularly dark time. She admitted to having severe suicidal thoughts and said she barely remembers those months now. “January and February of 2021 are a blur. I only remember things when I look at old photos on my phone,” she said, adding that therapy began to help only after she found the right support.
Parvathy shared that she now attends two forms of therapy. One is EMDR, which helps people process trauma, and the other focuses on sexual health and emotional well-being. She said working with a trauma-aware therapist has helped her understand shame, power and healing in a new way.
Reflecting on her personal growth, Parvathy said her late 30s have brought clarity and self-acceptance. “You start getting closer to yourself. Life begins to feel more complete,” she said.
On the professional front, Parvathy is currently working on two films — I, Nobody and Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar.
