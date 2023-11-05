Actress Amala Paul and boyfriend Jagat Desai got married in an intimate ceremony at Kochi's Grand Hyatt hotel in Kerala on Sunday. They had announced their engagement a week back.
Paul and Desai shared dreamy pictures of their wedding on their social media handles. The bride and groom were in colour-coordinated lavender outfits — Paul in a lehenga and Desai in a sherwani.
As they shared the pretty pictures, the caption read, "Two souls , one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime." Fans were quick to pour love on them in comments section as one person wrote, "Stay blessed." "Congratulations both of you," read another comment.
Desai had proposed to Paul on her 32nd birthday. She was earlier married to director AL Vijay for three years.
Paul has worked in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu film industries. She was last seen in 'Bholaa'.