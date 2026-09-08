‘Six years in jail, still no Marathi’: Sanjay Dutt’s quip goes viral amid row over language rule for auto drivers

The moment followed Sarnaik's own lighthearted remark to the crowd moments earlier: "Aajkal main sab logon ko Marathi sikha raha hoon (These days, I am teaching everyone Marathi)." He then pivoted to a different subject — his department's new rule requiring Mumbai's autorickshaw drivers to demonstrate basic conversational Marathi to keep their licenses. Switching into Marathi himself, he told the audience, "So I thought after his entry, let us all get Sanjay Dutt to talk in Marathi. He speaks in Hindi, but all of us understand Marathi," India Today reported. The policy has been a flashpoint of debate across the city in recent weeks.