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Sidhu Moose Wala’s 2-year-old brother recreates his iconic ‘thaapi’ gesture in Toronto

Chhota Sidhu recreates his late brother’s signature move in Toronto

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sidhu Moose Wala’s 2-year-old brother recreates his iconic ‘thaapi’ gesture in Toronto

A touching moment featuring the younger brother of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has captured fans’ attention after he recreated the late artiste’s signature ‘thaapi’ gesture during a concert in Toronto.

Videos from the opening show of Moose Wala’s ‘Signed to God’ Hologram World Tour at Scotiabank Arena on October 9 have circulated widely on social media. Among the evening’s memorable moments was the appearance of two-year-old Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, affectionately known as Chhota Sidhu.

The toddler recreated his late brother’s trademark thaapi — a distinctive slap on the thigh associated with the singer’s stage persona. His parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, also joined him on stage, making the moment particularly poignant for fans.

The Toronto concert marked the launch of a tour that brings Moose Wala’s stage presence back through holographic technology. The production combines three-dimensional projections, the singer’s original vocals, cinematic visuals and stage effects to recreate elements of his performances.

The show also coincided with the release of a new music video for his popular track 295, featuring archival footage of the singer alongside his family. Released in 2021, the song remains one of his best-known tracks.

Shot dead in 2022

Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, when assailants opened fire on his vehicle in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district. Investigators linked the killing to a gang rivalry involving Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Born on June 11, 1993, in Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district, the singer rose to prominence with his distinctive musical style and became one of Punjabi music’s most recognisable names.

He was the only child of Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur until the couple welcomed another son through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) on March 17, 2024, nearly two years after his death.

The younger child was named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in honour of his late elder brother, whose music and legacy continue to resonate with fans worldwide.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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