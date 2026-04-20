Ensemble cast leads a gripping investigative drama now on JioHotstar in India
Dubai: Malayalam thriller, Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu, which opened to good reviews is now available to stream on JioHotstar. The movie, which hit the OTT platforms on April 15, revolves around a mysterious incident that ties multiple lives together. The film promises intrigue, secrets, and layered storytelling.
Translating to Incident: Chapter One, the film dives straight into a puzzling event that disrupts the lives of several individuals. As the narrative unfolds, hidden connections begin to surface—along with secrets each character is desperate to protect.
Driven by an investigative arc, the story gradually peels back layers of truth, deception, and human emotion. With twists at every turn, it keeps viewers guessing about what really happened—and who’s responsible. The “Chapter One” in the title hints that this could be the beginning of a larger narrative.
The film is written and directed by Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu. It features an ensemble cast including Neethu Krishna, Askar Ali, Sidharth Bharathan, Kudassanad Kanakam, Vineeth Kumar, Senthil Krishna, Assim Jamal, Gouri Vineeth, Fahad Sidheekh, Rajesh Azhikkodan, and Sreekanth Dasan. Music is composed by Godwin Thomas.
Even ahead of its digital release, the film generated curiosity thanks to its intriguing premise and suspense-driven storytelling. Given Malayalam cinema’s reputation for strong narratives, expectations are that Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu will deliver a gripping watch for thriller fans.