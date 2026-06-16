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Rihanna reveals her diamond bracelet was a gift from the Ambani family and it is worth Rs 2.2 crore

The singer revealed the Ambani family's gift during a casual outfit video on Instagram

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Rihanna has given fans a glimpse of one of her most special pieces of jewellery.
Rihanna has given fans a glimpse of one of her most special pieces of jewellery.
Instagram/ thepeoplegallery_

Dubai: Rihanna has given fans a glimpse of one of her most special pieces of jewellery.

In a video that has been circulating on Instagram, the global superstar gave a casual rundown of her outfit for the day, dressed in a double-denim look and carrying a Celine bag. She mentioned that her hair and makeup were done entirely by herself using her own Fenty Beauty products, with no glam team involved. Then she held her wrist up to the camera, drawing attention to a sparkling diamond tennis bracelet stacked among her other jewellery. "That's from the Ambanis. In India," she said to the camera.

Celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel subsequently identified the piece on Instagram, estimating its value at approximately Rs 2.2 crore. "It's a perfect example of why the tennis bracelet is one of the most iconic jewellery designs ever made, simple, elegant, and timeless," the post read.

The bracelet traces back to April this year, when the Ambani family welcomed Rihanna to their Mumbai residence, Antilia. She had travelled to India for an event tied to her Fenty Beauty brand, marking her return to the country two years after her headline performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar in 2024.

During that visit, she performed aarti and joined in the festivities in a stunning brown dress, embracing the warmth of the occasion.

Her Jamnagar performance remains one of the most talked-about moments of the Ambani wedding season, where she performed hits including Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up and Pose before the Ambani family joined her on stage for a warm embrace.

The diamond bracelet, it turns out, was the family's way of saying thank you.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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