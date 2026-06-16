In a video that has been circulating on Instagram, the global superstar gave a casual rundown of her outfit for the day, dressed in a double-denim look and carrying a Celine bag. She mentioned that her hair and makeup were done entirely by herself using her own Fenty Beauty products, with no glam team involved. Then she held her wrist up to the camera, drawing attention to a sparkling diamond tennis bracelet stacked among her other jewellery. "That's from the Ambanis. In India," she said to the camera.