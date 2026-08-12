ORA Land launches BluBay in Karjat, reinforcing Mumbai 3.0 as a high-growth NRI investment

The project gained further visibility in association with cricket star Suryakumar Yadav
With infrastructure reshaping India’s financial capital, a new real estate investment story is unfolding for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) living across the GCC. As property prices in established Mumbai locations continue to rise, investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional markets towards high-growth destinations that offer better value, lifestyle and longterm appreciation.
Leading this transformation is Mumbai 3.0, an emerging growth corridor driven by landmark infrastructure projects including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu), Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Panvel-Karjat Rail Corridor, Navi Mumbai Metro expansion and the proposed Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor. Together, these developments are redefining the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), creating new investment destinations with significant future potential.
Among the biggest beneficiaries is Karjat, which is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for second homes, luxury villa communities and long-term land investments. Improved connectivity, scenic surroundings and relatively affordable entry prices are attracting investors seeking both lifestyle benefits and capital appreciation.
According to Ms. Unnati Varma, Director, ORA Land (by ORA Group), the evolving infrastructure landscape is changing how NRIs approach real estate investments in India.
“Today’s NRIs are looking beyond conventional property investments. They seek destinations that combine future-ready infrastructure, quality lifestyle and sustainable long-term value. Mumbai 3.0 represents one of India’s most significant infrastructure-led growth stories, and Karjat is uniquely positioned to benefit from this transformation. For GCC-based Indians, it offers an opportunity to invest in tomorrow’s growth corridor while staying connected to their roots.”
The changing aspirations of global Indians are also influencing residential preferences. Inspired by premium villa communities in international destinations such as Dubai, buyers are increasingly seeking integrated developments that offer wellness, recreation and nature-led living. With expansive land availability, Karjat is witnessing the emergence of master-planned communities featuring resort-style amenities designed for both weekend retreats and permanent residences.
Recognising this opportunity, ORA Group has launched BluBay, a 60-acre luxury plotted development in Karjat based on its #T60Life philosophy of promoting a richer lifestyle just 60 minutes from the city. The development comprises 325 premium villa plots, a 35,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, over 60 lifestyle amenities and a 60,000 sq. ft. crystal-clear lagoon, reflecting the growing demand for wellness-oriented community living.
The project has also gained visibility through ORA Group’s association with Indian cricket star Surya Kumar Yadav, whose #T60Life campaign promotes balance, wellness and meaningful living - values that increasingly resonate with NRIs seeking investments that extend beyond financial returns.
With one of the world’s largest Indian expatriate communities residing across the UAE and the GCC, industry experts believe infrastructure-led destinations such as Karjat are well positioned to attract growing NRI investment. As Mumbai 3.0 continues to reshape the MMR, Karjat is steadily evolving into an extension of Mumbai’s metropolitan landscape, offering GCC-based NRIs a compelling combination of connectivity, lifestyle and long-term investment potential.