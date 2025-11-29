Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce first pregnancy

Bollywood couple marks anniversary with pregnancy announcement
Actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are the latest B-town couple preparing to embrace parenthood.
The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Saturday, and that's when they announced the arrival of their firstborn.
Hooda took to his official Instagram handle and shared a photo with Lin in which the two are sitting in front of a bonfire with their hands pressed against one another.
He captioned the post, "Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way (Tiger Face, red heart and infinity emojis)."
As soon as the post was up, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the parents-to-be in the comment section.
Hooda and Lin first met at veteran star Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group Motley. Eventually, having fallen for one another, they started living together during the lockdown. They made their relationship Instagram official back in 2022.
Hooda and Lin finally tied the knot on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur.
The couple has always been vocal about their shared values and love for the wild.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox