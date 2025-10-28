Tributes pour in for this artist, a leader, and public servant who never forgot his roots
Dubai: Former Filipino actor and Quezon City councilor Patrick Dela Rosa has died at the age of 64, his family confirmed on Monday, October 27. Tributes have since poured in from fellow actors, political colleagues, and fans who fondly remembered him as a charismatic screen presence and a humble public servant dedicated to community work.
On Monday, his nephew, Joram Dela Rosa Garcia, posted a Facebook tribute honoring the '80s matinee idol.
"To me, Uncle Patrick wasn't just a star on screen, he was a light in my life. He was a man who lived fully, loved deeply, and never forgot his family. He was my second father, my hero, and my best friend," Joram wrote.
"Thank you, Uncle Patrick, for everything you've done, for guiding me, and loving me as your own. You will always live in my heart and in the lessons you've left behind," he added. "Rest peacefully, Uncle. You've touched so many lives, and your memory will forever shine bright. I love you always."
An Icon of 1980s Philippine Cinema
Patrick Dela Rosa became a household name during the golden age of 1980s Filipino films. Loved for his charm and effortless humor, he starred in a string of hit action and comedy titles that made him one of the most recognizable matinee idols of his generation. His memorable movies include Iyo ang Tondo, Kanya ang Cavite, Kumander Alibasbas, and Bakit Kinagat ni Adan ang Mansanas ni Eba?, all of which cemented his popularity with audiences nationwide.
Behind the scenes, Dela Rosa was admired for his professionalism and kindness. Former co-stars recalled his grounded nature, noting that despite his popularity, he treated everyone—from lead actors to crew members—equally. “He never carried the ego of a star,” one colleague shared. “He was friendly to everyone on set.”
After retiring from show business, Dela Rosa transitioned into politics, serving as a councilor in Quezon City. He focused on livelihood initiatives and youth engagement programs, earning the respect of his constituents for his approachability and dedication to grassroots development.
Reflecting on his career shift in an interview earlier this year, he said:
“Showbiz taught me how to connect with people. In politics, that’s exactly what you need — to listen more than you speak.”
News of his passing triggered a wave of heartfelt tributes on social media. Fellow actors and public officials praised his integrity, generosity, and lifelong commitment to serving others. Veteran actress Vivian Velez wrote, “Patrick was always kind, always humble. The industry lost another good soul.”
Messages described him as “a man of sincerity” and “a bridge between entertainment and service,” reflecting his unique legacy that spanned both cinema and governance.
While the family has not released the cause of death, they have requested privacy as they mourn. For many, Patrick Dela Rosa’s legacy lies in his unwavering humility—whether in front of the camera or working quietly for his community.
From the vibrant movie sets of Manila to the council halls of Quezon City, Patrick Dela Rosa will be remembered as a true gentleman—an artist, a leader, and a public servant who never forgot his roots.
