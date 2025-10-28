While the family has not released the cause of death, they have requested privacy as they mourn. For many, Patrick Dela Rosa’s legacy lies in his unwavering humility—whether in front of the camera or working quietly for his community.

Reflecting on his career shift in an interview earlier this year, he said: “Showbiz taught me how to connect with people. In politics, that’s exactly what you need — to listen more than you speak.”

Behind the scenes, Dela Rosa was admired for his professionalism and kindness. Former co-stars recalled his grounded nature, noting that despite his popularity, he treated everyone—from lead actors to crew members—equally. “He never carried the ego of a star,” one colleague shared. “He was friendly to everyone on set.”

Patrick Dela Rosa became a household name during the golden age of 1980s Filipino films. Loved for his charm and effortless humor, he starred in a string of hit action and comedy titles that made him one of the most recognizable matinee idols of his generation. His memorable movies include Iyo ang Tondo, Kanya ang Cavite, Kumander Alibasbas, and Bakit Kinagat ni Adan ang Mansanas ni Eba?, all of which cemented his popularity with audiences nationwide.

"Thank you, Uncle Patrick, for everything you've done, for guiding me, and loving me as your own. You will always live in my heart and in the lessons you've left behind," he added. "Rest peacefully, Uncle. You've touched so many lives, and your memory will forever shine bright. I love you always."

"To me, Uncle Patrick wasn't just a star on screen, he was a light in my life. He was a man who lived fully, loved deeply, and never forgot his family. He was my second father, my hero, and my best friend," Joram wrote.

