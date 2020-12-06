Hadiqa Kiani Image Credit: Instagram.com/hadiqakianiofficial/

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani is in the centre of a storm that has brought forth some hair-raising allegations. The singer has been sued by a client from her salon, after she reportedly suffered severe hair loss following a treatment. The client has allegedly sought Rs20 million in damages

Kiani, who operates the salon, has denied the allegations, with a statement from her lawyers adding that no such notice has been received. The ‘Boohey Baariyan’ singer also took to her Twitter to refute the claims.

“It appears that some recent hearsay regarding one of my franchised salons is causing a bit of a news media frenzy, I wanted to take a minute to address these allegations and assure all of our loyal customers that none of these allegations are true,” Kiani posted.

She further added: “Hadiqa Kiani Salon franchises across the country continue to operate with the highest quality products and according to proper SOPs. Our main objective will always be the complete satisfaction of our loyal clients that continue to come through our doors every day.

“My lawyers and local franchise team are fully prepared to address these malicious and baseless claims.”

A day later, a statement from her lawyers further said: “At first, our client has not received any court notice. However, we have obtained copies from social media regarding a suit allegedly filed before the Civil Court, Faisalabad, which shows that notices have not been issued as claimed in the media, instead the complainant lady has been directed to fulfil the requirements as her case was short of legal formalities.”

The statement by the lawyers further adds that the salon only uses branded products and that “An unassigned reported issued by an unnamed doctor does not prove any wrongdoing on behalf of the franchise holder.”

The lawyers further claim that video evidence proves that the client returned to the salon three days later to have her hair washed.