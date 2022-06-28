Pakistani actors Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed have always found strong women characters in movies compelling and that’s why they threw their weight behind ‘London Nahi Jaunga’, their romantic comedy releasing on July 8 in the UAE around Eid Al Adha.
“I love playing characters that have a different point of view and a bold voice because I am always aware that people look up to me and I am always attracted to such strong empowered roles,” said Hayat at a press conference in Dubai.
The actors visited Danube Properties headquarters on June 28 to promote their upcoming romantic comedy ‘London Nahi Jaunga’.
It’s their fourth collaboration after having acted together in hit projects such as ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’ and ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’. Both were bona fide blockbusters that raked in the moolah at the box office in Pakistan.
“It’s also amazing that it’s a love story with a strong female character. My role will resonate with women who are confident about themselves and know what they want from their lives or inspire those who wish to be that,” said Hayat.
Both Saeed and Hayat are two of Pakistan’s most bankable actors. When asked about their take on love and heartbreak, they both claimed there are old-school and traditional at heart.
“I am all about loving the family,” said Saeed with a laugh, humming a song from one of Karan Johar’s mushy wholesome entertainers.
Hayat also told Gulf News that she’s currently single and is hoping to find the right one soon.
Read the full interview in Gulf News soon.