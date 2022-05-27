1 of 5
Pakistani actor Sajal Aly pleasantly surprised her fans when she commented on a photo that belonged to her aunt-in-law. When Ahad Raza Mir’s aunt Saba wrote about her cancer journey on social media, Aly responded to the caption on ‘pre-chemo treatment’ with, ‘Lots of prayers for your health and strength. May Allah protect you always. Ameen.’
Image Credit: Insta/ sajalaly
2 of 5
Rapid-fire questions tend to lead sometimes to awkward aftermaths. This was definitely the case for actor-model Hassan Ahmed, who on a talk show ended up accusing actress Aiman Khan and Muneeb of buying social media followers. As the clip went viral, Ahmed tried to minimize the damage by apologizing on a public platform. “I wanted to talk about the clip that recently went viral where I said some things about Aiman and Muneeb. I have no way to defend what I said, nor do I want to defend myself. I shouldn’t have said that and I take all of that back. I wish both of them the best in their lives,” he said in an Instagram upload.
Image Credit: Insta/hassan.ahmedofficial
3 of 5
Ayeza Khan, who has been conspicuous because of her sudden absence from the public eye, addressed fans recently. She said she’s taking time-out to focus on herself.
Image Credit: Insta/ ayezakhan.ak
4 of 5
Once again Aamna Ilyas is being trolled – this time for her outfit of choice in France. During a vacation, the model was seen in a short pink dress and high heels. When she put the photos of the day on social media, the comments began.
Image Credit: Insta/aamnailyas
5 of 5
Despite going through a divorce back in 2018, Sanam Saeed still believes in the concept of marriage. In a recently interview she spoke about how she still values it because she comes from a family with loving parents. “My parents had a really good relationship. Everyone in my family in fact have pretty long-lasting relationships. So I’ve seen really great unions work out,” she said.
Image Credit: Insta/sanammody