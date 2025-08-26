Pakistani actress Samar Rana arrested in Lahore over rape and torture case involving child domestic worker

Incident has sparked outrage over the unsafe conditions faced by child domestic workers
Dubai: Lahore police have reportedly taken a theatre actress Samar Rana into custody after registering a case involving the rape and torture of a 14-year-old domestic worker, according to reports by Dawn and 24NewsHD.
The case, lodged at Nawab Town Police Station, accuses five men of raping the teenager at Rana’s residence. Officials told the local media that the actress herself is also implicated, not only for failing to shield the child from harm but for allegedly subjecting her to physical abuse and intimidation.
Authorities said disturbing details emerged during the initial investigation. Videos of the assault were reportedly recorded by the perpetrators, creating fears that the footage could be leaked, misused, or circulated online.
“The actress has been taken into custody, and efforts are underway to arrest the other accused,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.
The incident has sparked fresh outrage in Pakistan, once again drawing attention to the unsafe conditions faced by thousands of child domestic workers. Many children—often from impoverished families—are employed in private households where they remain largely invisible to regulators or labour inspectors.
Rights groups have repeatedly highlighted how these young workers, particularly girls, are highly vulnerable to exploitation, harassment, and violence. The secrecy of domestic work, combined with weak enforcement of existing laws, often leaves victims without avenues for protection or justice.
Pakistan has witnessed several high-profile cases in recent years involving the abuse of child workers. Activists cite examples where minors employed in homes were beaten, denied wages, or subjected to severe mistreatment by their employers. In some instances, children have died as a result of torture inflicted behind closed doors.
Campaigners argue that while laws exist prohibiting child labour and protecting minors, their implementation is inconsistent at best. Poverty and lack of access to education further push children into domestic work, where they can be trapped in cycles of exploitation.
Human rights advocates say the case against Samar Rana underscores the urgent need for systemic change. They call for tighter monitoring of households that employ underage workers, stronger penalties for those found guilty of abuse, and better rehabilitation services for child victims.
Speaking to Dawn, rights campaigners stressed that meaningful reforms cannot wait. Without strict enforcement and social safety nets, they warn, tragedies like this will continue to surface.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox