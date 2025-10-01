Dubai Foster Care Committee drops mothers’ custody – Here’s why

Maternal custody revoked in several high-profile cases
The Foster Care Committee at Dubai’s Personal Status Court has recommended removing custody from several mothers after uncovering circumstances deemed harmful to children, officials said. The move underscores the committee’s focus on prioritising child welfare over parental attachment.
Ahmed Abdul Karim, chairman of the court’s Foster Care Committee, said that a child’s bond with a mother is not sufficient to maintain custody if living with her poses clear risks. He cited a case in which a teenage girl was allowed to stay out late at night by her mother, Emarat Al Youm reported.
“The committee plays a critical field role in custody disputes,” Abdul Karim explained. “We visit the child’s home, school, and surrounding environment, gather social, psychological, field, and legal evidence, and prepare a detailed report for the court. We assess the child’s environment, potential harm, level of attachment, and any signs of neglect or behavioural issues. The final decision rests with the presiding judge.”
In one case, a father complained that his 14-year-old daughter was regularly allowed to stay out late. He argued that the mother was dangerously lenient and failed to supervise adequately. The mother contended that, as a teenager, the girl needed freedom to prevent rebellion. The committee also interviewed the girl, who confirmed frequent unsupervised outings. Ultimately, the committee recommended transferring custody to the father, citing his greater vigilance during a sensitive stage — a recommendation the court approved.
In another instance, a father reported that the mother repeatedly left her children in the care of a housemaid during late-night outings. School reports indicated declining academic performance. While the mother claimed her absences were for family obligations and caused no direct harm, the committee’s field investigation confirmed repeated absences and prolonged periods in the maid’s care. Custody was again recommended to be transferred to the father, and the court upheld the decision.
In a separate case, a father alleged that a stranger was staying almost daily in the mother’s home with their son. The mother maintained that he was a neighbour who had visited only once to fix a television. During interviews, the eight-year-old said the man “sits in the living room, watches matches, smokes, and wears shorts.” The committee found the child’s account credible, noting that the mother’s allowance of a stranger to remain unsupervised jeopardised the child’s upbringing. Custody was revoked in accordance with the committee’s recommendation.
Another case involved a nine-year-old girl reportedly mistreated by her mother’s friend. The mother denied the allegations and accused the father of exaggeration. After interviewing the child and conducting field assessments, the committee verified her account and recommended removing her from the environment and revoking maternal custody — a recommendation the court approved.
The seven-member committee comprises officials from multiple agencies: two representatives from Dubai Police (including a child protection officer), two from the Community Development Authority (handling field visits and environment assessments), one from the Dubai Health Authority (for psychological and physical evaluations), two from Dubai Courts, and a social worker who prepares the in-court reports.
Abdul Karim noted that members are selected based on professional suitability and expertise, without personal conditions such as marital status. The current committee includes three men and four women, achieving professional and emotional balance.
