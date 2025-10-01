Dubai Foster Care Committee drops mothers’ custody – Here’s why

In a separate case, a father alleged that a stranger was staying almost daily in the mother’s home with their son. The mother maintained that he was a neighbour who had visited only once to fix a television. During interviews, the eight-year-old said the man “sits in the living room, watches matches, smokes, and wears shorts.” The committee found the child’s account credible, noting that the mother’s allowance of a stranger to remain unsupervised jeopardised the child’s upbringing. Custody was revoked in accordance with the committee’s recommendation.