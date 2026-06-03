The couple had been together for four years
Days after Season 2 of the breakout hit Off Campus was confirmed, lead star Mika Abdalla reportedly ended her engagement.
The star and actor Jake Short have ended their engagement, according to a statement shared with Us Weekly.
“Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together,” a representative for Abdalla told Us Weekly. “They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect.”
Abdalla and Short first crossed paths while filming the 2021 romantic comedy Sex Appeal. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and four years after meeting, the couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram.
Nevertheless, while this sparks concern among fans, the actress is currently filming season two of the hit adaptation. The upcoming season, based on Elle Kennedy’s novel The Score, shifts the spotlight to the romance between Allie and Dean, played by Stephen Kalyn.
Abdalla previously hinted to Us Weekly that viewers can expect much more from the fan-favourite pairing. While season one primarily centred on Allie's friend Hannah Wells, it also laid the groundwork for Allie and Dean's romance. Reeling from the fallout of a breakup, Allie initially turns to Dean for comfort and convinces herself their connection is nothing serious. But as their relationship deepens, Dean unexpectedly develops genuine feelings for her. The season ends on a cliffhanger, with Allie finally realising that Dean's emotions run far deeper than a fleeting attraction.
Abdallah had earlier told US weekly, "“Allie and Hannah’s story lines are so connected to one another that it just made a lot of sense to touch on that this season. All the books, they build off of each other and they’re all connected. It didn’t really make sense to not include certain elements from the other books in this season.”