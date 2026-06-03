Abdalla previously hinted to Us Weekly that viewers can expect much more from the fan-favourite pairing. While season one primarily centred on Allie's friend Hannah Wells, it also laid the groundwork for Allie and Dean's romance. Reeling from the fallout of a breakup, Allie initially turns to Dean for comfort and convinces herself their connection is nothing serious. But as their relationship deepens, Dean unexpectedly develops genuine feelings for her. The season ends on a cliffhanger, with Allie finally realising that Dean's emotions run far deeper than a fleeting attraction.