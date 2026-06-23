Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating rumours grow as fans piece together Paris sightings

The pair were reportedly spotted at cafes and local sightseeing spots
The fictional drama of Off Campus may have wrapped on screen, but the real-life shipping discourse around its cast is only heating up. Fans are now speculating whether Mika Abdalla (Allie Hayes) and Josh Heuston (Justin) have taken their on-screen chemistry beyond the set, this time, to Paris.
While neither actor has addressed the rumours, social media is already in overdrive, piecing together sightings and subtle clues.
Interest spiked after photos and videos surfaced online showing Abdalla and Heuston together in Paris, reportedly spending time at local cafés, bars and shops. Although both actors have continued to post individual content on Instagram, fans claim background details suggest overlapping locations.
The speculation gained wider traction after Australian station 2DayFM Breakfast with Nath & Emma referenced an unverified tip-off suggesting the two had been seen together. While no confirmation was provided, the on-air comment quickly circulated across fan communities.
Adding to the discussion, Abdalla was notably absent from a recent Off Campus cast appearance at a FIFA World Cup event in Vancouver. Fans were quick to connect the dots, suggesting her absence may align with the alleged Paris sightings.
The timing of the speculation has also drawn attention. Reports from Us Weekly and entertainment gossip outlet DeuxMoi suggest Abdalla and actor Jake Short ended their engagement of five years shortly before Off Campus premiered in early May.
Sources cited by outlets described the split as mutual and amicable, with Short said to be “very saddened” but supportive. Fans, however, have noted Abdalla and Heuston’s visible on-screen rapport during the show’s promotional rollout.
The popular series based on the books by Elle Kennedy’s dropped earlier this year on Amazon Prime. The first season focused on Garett Graham, a brooding ice hockey player and Hannah Wells, an aspiring singer.
After an incredibly successful first season, Season 2 will shift focus from Garrett and Hannah’s story to Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie Hayes, Hannah's best friend, (Mika Abdalla), who move into the spotlight as the main couple.
Prime Video confirmed the transition, teasing the new pairing as the next chapter in the Off Campus universe.
Showrunner Louisa Levy had confirmed the news in the statement, saying: “We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean's story as our primary romance of season 2 after kickstarting their romance in season 1. But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry, they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We're looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone's story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to,” according to Entertainment Weekly.
Levy also explained the show's structure, saying: “We will always have a happily ever after of some kind, and then we'll also have another love story that's left hanging. I want audiences to know what they're tuning in for the following season. I want them to know who they're showing up for and why, and what story needs to get resolved.”