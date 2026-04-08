Social media can’t get over the chocolate hazelnut spread drifting in zero gravity
Dubai: NASA’s Artemis II crew made history by flying farther from Earth than any humans since Apollo 13, and along the way, they gave the internet something unexpected to snack on: a jar of Nutella floating in zero gravity.
Probably the only jar in the entire universe to be a part of a mission like this, no pun intended.
The moment came during a live broadcast from the Orion spacecraft as Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen orbited the Moon. Viewers watching the livestream were treated unexpectedly to a jar of Nutella floating across the frame, its label clearly visible against the backdrop of the cabin.
Social media users were quick to turn the clip into memes, dubbing it perhaps the most unexpected “product appearance” in space history.
As the moment went viral across platforms, NASA was prompt to clarify the optics. Press secretary Bethany Stevens spoke to Futurism and emphasized that there was no product placement deal between the agency and the brand.
According to NASA, food items aboard Artemis II, including this jar of Nutella are selected based on nutritional needs and crew preferences, not corporate sponsorships. The jar’s appearance on camera was purely accidental, a consequence of loose objects floating freely in microgravity.
On missions as demanding as Artemis II, familiar tastes and rituals can be psychologically grounding. The crew’s menu reportedly includes an array of familiar dishes (from mac and cheese to scrambled eggs), with treats like Nutella serving as both a snack and a reminder of home.
It’s a sweet reminder that even at the edge of the Moon, humans still crave a little comfort food. And for anyone who’s watched that clip, it’s safe to say: Nutella has officially gone farther from Earth than any of us ever will.