The mission marks a significant step in NASA’s Artemis programme
Dubai: NASA’s Artemis II mission has delivered a historic moment as astronauts journeyed around the far side of the Moon, offering a rare and breathtaking perspective of Earth’s closest celestial neighbor. The crewed spacecraft, launched from Kennedy Space Center, carried three American astronauts and one Canadian on humanity’s first lunar flyby in over five decades.
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As the spacecraft moved behind the Moon, communication briefly paused — a reminder of the mission’s complexity and the challenges of deep space travel. Emerging from the far side, the crew captured stunning images of the rugged lunar surface, shadowed craters, and the iconic “Earthrise” glowing against the darkness of space.
The mission marks a significant step in NASA’s Artemis programme, paving the way for future lunar landings and sustained human presence on the Moon. Artemis II stands as a powerful symbol of international collaboration and the next chapter in space exploration.